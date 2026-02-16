MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Upgraded to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Sunday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $500.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $338.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.29.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on MongoDB

MongoDB Price Performance

NASDAQ MDB opened at $368.40 on Friday. MongoDB has a 12 month low of $140.78 and a 12 month high of $444.72. The company has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -423.45 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $401.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $342.60.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 1st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $628.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.98 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. MongoDB has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.440-1.480 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.760-4.800 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at MongoDB

In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.75, for a total transaction of $440,002.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 80,462 shares in the company, valued at $29,750,824.50. The trade was a 1.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.85, for a total value of $660,617.10. Following the sale, the director owned 25,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,824,249.15. This represents a 5.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 62,353 shares of company stock worth $25,440,798 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of MongoDB

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 1,220.0% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

(Get Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc is a software company best known for developing MongoDB, a general-purpose, document-oriented database designed for modern application development. The company’s platform is built to support high-performance, scalable data storage and retrieval for use cases such as cloud-native applications, mobile backends, real-time analytics, and content management. MongoDB offers a mix of open-source software, commercial server distributions, and subscription-based services that include technical support, training and professional services.

The company traces its origins to 2007 when it was founded as 10gen by Dwight Merriman and Eliot Horowitz; it later adopted the MongoDB name and completed a public listing in 2017.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.