MFA Financial (MFA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.2720 per share and revenue of $60.5560 million for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 18, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Shares of MFA stock opened at $9.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.59. MFA Financial has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $11.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.6%. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is 169.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MFA shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on MFA Financial from $10.50 to $10.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Wall Street Zen raised MFA Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded MFA Financial from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MFA Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.31.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of MFA Financial by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,820,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,681,000 after acquiring an additional 977,820 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in MFA Financial by 152.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,022,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,669,000 after purchasing an additional 617,759 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in MFA Financial by 112.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 778,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,150,000 after purchasing an additional 411,128 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 718,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,693,000 after buying an additional 308,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the 4th quarter worth $2,117,000. Institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

MFA Financial, Inc, headquartered in New York City, is a real estate investment trust that specializes in investing in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. The company’s primary objective is to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns through net interest income and capital appreciation. As a mortgage REIT, MFA Financial focuses on constructing a diversified portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage assets, leveraging its expertise in acquiring, financing and servicing mortgage products.

MFA Financial’s investment portfolio encompasses a wide range of mortgage instruments, including adjustable-rate and fixed-rate mortgage loans, interest-only securities, and agency mortgage-backed securities guaranteed by government-sponsored entities.

