Short Interest in ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFF) Expands By 66.1%

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,047,207 shares, a growth of 66.1% from the January 15th total of 630,567 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media stock opened at $5.55 on Monday. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $8.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.50.

About ProSiebenSat.1 Media

ProSiebenSat.1 Media is a leading German mass-media company specializing in free-to-air television broadcasting, content production and digital entertainment services. The company operates a portfolio of national TV channels, including ProSieben, Sat.1 and Kabel Eins, which together reach millions of viewers in German-speaking Europe. Alongside its flagship linear channels, ProSiebenSat.1 offers video-on-demand platforms and streaming services that complement its broadcast schedules and cater to the increasing demand for on-demand content.

Founded through the consolidation of several regional broadcasters in the early 2000s, ProSiebenSat.1 has grown both organically and through strategic acquisitions.

