Short Interest in Pcm Fund (NYSE:PCM) Rises By 68.4%

Pcm Fund (NYSE:PCM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 19,769 shares, an increase of 68.4% from the January 15th total of 11,736 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,843 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 68,843 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Pcm Fund Trading Down 0.2%
Shares of NYSE PCM opened at $6.07 on Monday. Pcm Fund has a 52 week low of $5.88 and a 52 week high of $6.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.28.
Pcm Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 12th will be issued a $0.0642 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 12th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.7%.
Institutional Trading of Pcm Fund
About Pcm Fund
PCM Fund, Inc (NYSE: PCM) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company incorporated in the United States. Since its inception in 1989, the Fund has sought to deliver a high level of current income and pursue capital preservation. Shares of PCM Fund trade on the New York Stock Exchange, offering investors access to a professionally managed portfolio of fixed income securities through a single, publicly traded vehicle.
The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on mortgage-related securities, with a core allocation to agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) issued or guaranteed by U.S.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Pcm Fund
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
- I’m 70 With $1.5M: Would Converting $120K a Year to a Roth Be Smart or a Costly Mistake? (Ask An Advisor)
- America’s 1776 happening again
- Trump & Musk’s Secret Bet on Silver — Exposed
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
Receive News & Ratings for Pcm Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pcm Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.