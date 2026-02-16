Short Interest in Pcm Fund (NYSE:PCM) Rises By 68.4%

Pcm Fund (NYSE:PCM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 19,769 shares, an increase of 68.4% from the January 15th total of 11,736 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,843 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 68,843 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Pcm Fund Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE PCM opened at $6.07 on Monday. Pcm Fund has a 52 week low of $5.88 and a 52 week high of $6.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.28.

Pcm Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 12th will be issued a $0.0642 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 12th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.7%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCM. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Pcm Fund by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 308,436 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 19,364 shares in the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pcm Fund by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 88,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pcm Fund by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,637 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 13,667 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pcm Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Integrity Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pcm Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. 10.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCM Fund, Inc (NYSE: PCM) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company incorporated in the United States. Since its inception in 1989, the Fund has sought to deliver a high level of current income and pursue capital preservation. Shares of PCM Fund trade on the New York Stock Exchange, offering investors access to a professionally managed portfolio of fixed income securities through a single, publicly traded vehicle.

The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on mortgage-related securities, with a core allocation to agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) issued or guaranteed by U.S.

