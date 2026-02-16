Rubis (OTCMKTS:RUBSF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Rubis (OTCMKTS:RUBSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 2,451 shares, a growth of 67.2% from the January 15th total of 1,466 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 61.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 40 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 61.3 days.

Rubis Stock Performance

OTCMKTS RUBSF opened at C$37.71 on Monday. Rubis has a fifty-two week low of C$31.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$38.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$37.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$35.32.

About Rubis

Rubis is a French-based independent operator specializing in the storage, distribution and supply of petroleum products, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), bitumen and chemicals. The company’s core activities include the operation of storage terminals, wholesale distribution to commercial and industrial clients, and retail and cylinder distribution of LPG. Rubis also provides logistics and transportation services, leveraging a network of ships, barges, trucks and pipelines to serve diverse customer segments.

The group maintains a broad geographic footprint, with significant operations in metropolitan France and its overseas territories, including the Caribbean islands of Martinique and Guadeloupe, French Guiana and Réunion.

