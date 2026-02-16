KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Receives $57.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.00.

Several brokerages have commented on KBR. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of KBR from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of KBR in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on KBR from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on KBR from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 13th.

Shares of KBR stock opened at $41.31 on Friday. KBR has a fifty-two week low of $39.43 and a fifty-two week high of $56.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.88.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in KBR by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of KBR by 207.8% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of KBR by 432.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of KBR by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 617 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of KBR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 97.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KBR, Inc is a global engineering, procurement, construction and services (EPC&S) company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The firm delivers integrated solutions and technologies across the full project lifecycle for customers in the energy, government, industrial and infrastructure sectors. Its offerings span feasibility studies, front-end engineering design, detailed design, procurement, fabrication, construction, commissioning and operations support.

The company is organized into business segments that include Energy Solutions, which focuses on oil and gas processing, liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities and petrochemical plants; Government Solutions, providing logistics, sustainment, training and mission support for defense, intelligence and civilian agencies; and Sustainable Technology, delivering chemical process technologies, water treatment and lower-carbon fuels expertise.

