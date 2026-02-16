Wall Street Zen Downgrades Pacific Gas & Electric (NYSE:PCG) to Hold

Pacific Gas & Electric (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PCG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Pacific Gas & Electric from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Mizuho set a $21.00 target price on shares of Pacific Gas & Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Pacific Gas & Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Pacific Gas & Electric from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pacific Gas & Electric in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.55.
Pacific Gas & Electric Trading Up 3.2%
Pacific Gas & Electric (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Pacific Gas & Electric had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 10.84%.During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Pacific Gas & Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.640-1.660 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Pacific Gas & Electric will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Pacific Gas & Electric by 826.2% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacific Gas & Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pacific Gas & Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in Pacific Gas & Electric by 3,240.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.
Key Headlines Impacting Pacific Gas & Electric
Here are the key news stories impacting Pacific Gas & Electric this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Company tightened its 2026 profit outlook citing stronger power demand, raising the lower end of FY26 adjusted EPS guidance (management set FY26 EPS at 1.640–1.660). This guidance lift and demand commentary is a key driver of today’s upside. Utility PG&E tightens 2026 profit forecast
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst support and price targets skew positive (multiple buy/overweight ratings and median 6?month targets around $21), which can bolster investor sentiment and multiple expansion. PG&E ($PCG) Releases Q4 2025 Earnings
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 EPS of $0.36 met consensus and improved year-over-year (from $0.31), and operating metrics (net margin, ROE) showed improvement — supports the narrative of steady earnings power. PG&E Q4 Earnings in Line With Estimates
- Neutral Sentiment: Unusually heavy call-option buying was observed (?45,532 calls, a ~77% increase vs. typical volume), signaling speculative or hedged bullish positioning by some traders but not a guaranteed directional signal.
- Neutral Sentiment: Company released earnings slide deck and full call transcripts — useful for modeling but not new fundamental news. PG&E Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Negative Sentiment: Reported revenue missed Street estimates (~$6.80B vs. ~$7.05B consensus), and GAAP profit fell year-over-year; top-line weakness tempers the EPS beat narrative and could constrain upside. PG&E ($PCG) Releases Q4 2025 Earnings
- Negative Sentiment: Large institutional reductions (notably Capital Research and Capital International trimming sizeable stakes) were reported, which may increase share supply pressure or signal some investors taking profits/rotating. PG&E ($PCG) Releases Q4 2025 Earnings
- Negative Sentiment: PG&E warned of a powerful winter storm and pre-positioned crews — operational readiness reduces near-term safety risk but severe weather raises the prospect of customer outages, repair costs and regulatory scrutiny if service is disrupted. Ahead of Winter Storm, PG&E Mobilizes Crews
About Pacific Gas & Electric
Pacific Gas & Electric (NYSE: PCG) is an investor-owned utility holding company whose principal operating subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, provides electricity and natural gas service in northern and central California. The company’s core activities include the generation, procurement, transmission and distribution of electric power, as well as the transmission and distribution of natural gas. PG&E serves a broad mix of residential, commercial, and industrial customers across urban and rural communities within its California service territory.
PG&E’s operations encompass utility infrastructure planning and construction, grid operations, customer service and energy procurement.
