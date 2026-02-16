Wall Street Zen Downgrades Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) to Sell

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EPC. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Edgewell Personal Care Stock Up 2.4%

Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $21.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.12. Edgewell Personal Care has a 52-week low of $15.88 and a 52-week high of $32.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.73 and a beta of 0.61.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. Edgewell Personal Care had a negative net margin of 1.76% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $422.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Edgewell Personal Care has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.700-2.100 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 291.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 195.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 156.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edgewell Personal Care Inc, incorporated in 2015 and headquartered in Shelton, Connecticut, is a global consumer products company specializing in personal care, sun care, shaving and feminine care solutions. The company emerged as a spin-off from Energizer Holdings' personal care division, listing its shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker "EPC." Edgewell's portfolio comprises well-known brands that cater to everyday personal grooming and protection needs.

In the shaving segment, Edgewell markets razors and refill blades under brands such as Schick and Wilkinson Sword, targeting both men’s and women’s grooming categories.

