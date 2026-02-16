Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings downgraded Vishay Precision Group from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Lake Street Capital set a $54.00 price objective on Vishay Precision Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital set a $44.00 price objective on Vishay Precision Group in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

Shares of VPG opened at $44.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $586.43 million, a P/E ratio of 110.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 4.10. Vishay Precision Group has a 1 year low of $18.57 and a 1 year high of $56.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.87.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 1.72%.The firm had revenue of $80.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vishay Precision Group will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VPG. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vishay Precision Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,642,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vishay Precision Group by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,508 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 10,491 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE: VPG) specializes in the design, manufacture and calibration of precision sensors, instrumentation and measurement systems used in a broad range of applications. Its product portfolio includes load cells, tension links, weighing modules, torque transducers, digital indicators and data acquisition systems. These solutions serve critical requirements for accuracy, reliability and repeatability in sectors such as industrial automation, test and measurement, medical devices, food and beverage processing, aerospace and defense.

The company traces its roots to the sensor and measurement division of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc, from which it was spun off as an independent public company in March 2016.

