Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

TEAM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Atlassian from $240.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Atlassian from $216.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. Truist Financial set a $210.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $84.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.78 and a 200-day moving average of $153.92. Atlassian has a 12 month low of $83.17 and a 12 month high of $316.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a PE ratio of -117.19, a PEG ratio of 70.43 and a beta of 0.88.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 3.29% and a negative return on equity of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atlassian will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.29, for a total transaction of $1,136,642.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 176,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,142,785.55. The trade was a 4.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.29, for a total transaction of $1,136,642.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 176,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,142,785.55. This represents a 4.17% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 497,847 shares of company stock valued at $72,254,722. Corporate insiders own 36.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Atlassian by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 717,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,298,000 after purchasing an additional 50,643 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 143.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 307.3% during the fourth quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 286,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,496,000 after buying an additional 216,355 shares during the period. Finally, AlTi Global Inc. raised its stake in Atlassian by 214.0% during the fourth quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 6,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlassian Corporation Plc is a software company headquartered in Sydney, Australia, best known for developing collaboration, project management and software development tools. Founded in 2002 by Mike Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar, Atlassian grew from a small engineering-focused team into a publicly traded company after its initial public offering in 2015. The company serves a global customer base that spans small teams to large enterprises across technology, financial services, government and other sectors.

Atlassian’s product portfolio centers on tools designed to help teams plan, build and support software and business processes.

