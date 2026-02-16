Wall Street Zen Downgrades Uni-Fuels (NASDAQ:UFG) to Sell

Uni-Fuels (NASDAQ:UFG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.
Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Uni-Fuels in a report on Friday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.
Uni-Fuels Stock Down 3.5%
Uni-Fuels (NASDAQ:UFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $57.31 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uni-Fuels during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Uni-Fuels during the 3rd quarter valued at about $399,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in Uni-Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,010,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Uni-Fuels in the third quarter worth approximately $566,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Uni-Fuels in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000.
Uni-Fuels Company Profile
Uni-Fuels, Inc (NASDAQ: UFG) is an independent developer and marketer of renewable transportation fuels, specializing in biodiesel and renewable diesel. The company sources feedstocks such as soybean oil, used cooking oils and animal fats, converting them through tolling arrangements into fuels that meet ASTM specifications for use in on-road and off-road diesel engines. Uni-Fuels focuses on integrating supply, production and logistics to deliver low-carbon intensity fuels that comply with U.S.
