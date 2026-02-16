BUDA’s (NYSEAMERICAN:BUDA) Quiet Period Will Expire Tomorrow

BUDA’s (NYSEAMERICAN:BUDA – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, February 17th. BUDA had issued 2,666,667 shares in its initial public offering on January 8th. The total size of the offering was $20,000,003 based on an initial share price of $7.50. During BUDA’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.
BUDA Stock Performance
Shares of BUDA stock opened at $9.50 on Monday. BUDA has a 1 year low of $6.85 and a 1 year high of $12.00.
About BUDA
