MKS (MKSI) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

MKS (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.25 per share and revenue of $1.0154 billion for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 18, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

MKS Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $260.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.86. MKS has a fifty-two week low of $54.84 and a fifty-two week high of $266.08. The firm has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of 63.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $195.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.07.

Get MKS alerts:

MKS Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from MKS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. MKS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MKSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of MKS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on MKS from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MKS from $187.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on MKS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of MKS in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MKS presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MKS

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.81, for a total transaction of $47,643.00. Following the sale, the director owned 18,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,011,514.03. The trade was a 1.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MKS

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MKS by 560.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in MKS during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in MKS in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in MKS by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 256 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MKS in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

About MKS

(Get Free Report)

MKS Instruments, Inc (NASDAQ: MKSI) designs, manufactures and markets technology solutions that enable advanced processes in a variety of high?technology and industrial markets. The company’s core offerings include vacuum and gas delivery systems, pressure and flow measurement instruments, optical metrology tools, photonics subsystems and critical components for manufacturing processes. These products support the precise control and monitoring needs of semiconductor, industrial manufacturing, life and health sciences, and research applications.

The company’s product portfolio features mass flow controllers, pressure transducers, vacuum gauges, gas purity monitors, laser-based metrology systems and photonic devices such as lasers and detectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.