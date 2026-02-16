USA Compression Partners (USAC) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share and revenue of $253.4340 million for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, February 17, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Shares of USA Compression Partners stock opened at $26.55 on Monday. USA Compression Partners has a 12-month low of $21.59 and a 12-month high of $28.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 26th were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 26th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.9%. USA Compression Partners’s payout ratio is 262.50%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of USA Compression Partners in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of USA Compression Partners from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of USA Compression Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $25.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USAC. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 233.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in USA Compression Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $460,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 6,549 shares during the last quarter. 47.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE: USAC) is a Houston-based master limited partnership specializing in natural gas compression services for oil and gas producers. The company offers a full suite of midstream compression solutions designed to enhance production flow and optimize field operations. Its core activities include the design, engineering, fabrication, installation, operation and maintenance of natural gas compression equipment onshore across key U.S. basins.

USA Compression’s product and service offerings encompass new equipment deployment, aftermarket parts and component sales, field service support, and instrumentation and control systems.

