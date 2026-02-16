Insider Buying: discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV) Insider Acquires £1,280 in Stock

discoverIE Group plc (LON:DSCV – Get Free Report) insider Clive Watson bought 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 640 per share, with a total value of £1,280.
discoverIE Group Stock Up 0.5%
Shares of DSCV stock opened at GBX 636 on Monday. discoverIE Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 472.50 and a 12 month high of GBX 754. The stock has a market cap of £617.69 million, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 610.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 606.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.88.
discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 2nd. The company reported GBX 19.50 EPS for the quarter. discoverIE Group had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 5.10%. On average, research analysts expect that discoverIE Group plc will post 37.5 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Stock Report on DSCV
About discoverIE Group
discoverIE Group plc is an international group of businesses that design and manufacture innovative electronic components for industrial use. The Group provides application-specific components to original equipment manufacturers (“OEMs”) internationally, with a focus on key markets driven by structural growth and increasing electronic content, namely renewable energy, medical, transportation, security, and industrial & connectivity.
The Group employs c.4,500 people across 20 countries. Its principal operating units are located in Continental Europe, the UK, China, Sri Lanka, India, Thailand, Mexico and the USA.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than discoverIE Group
- Think You Missed Silver? You’re Wrong. Here’s Why.
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
- America’s 1776 happening again
- [No Brainer Gold Play]: “Show me a better investment.”
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for discoverIE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for discoverIE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.