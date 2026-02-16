Insider Buying: discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV) Insider Acquires £1,280 in Stock

discoverIE Group plc (LON:DSCV – Get Free Report) insider Clive Watson bought 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 640 per share, with a total value of £1,280.

discoverIE Group Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of DSCV stock opened at GBX 636 on Monday. discoverIE Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 472.50 and a 12 month high of GBX 754. The stock has a market cap of £617.69 million, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 610.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 606.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.88.

Get discoverIE Group alerts:

discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 2nd. The company reported GBX 19.50 EPS for the quarter. discoverIE Group had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 5.10%. On average, research analysts expect that discoverIE Group plc will post 37.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DSCV. Shore Capital Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of discoverIE Group in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 950 price objective on shares of discoverIE Group in a report on Friday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 price objective on shares of discoverIE Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of discoverIE Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 735 to GBX 850 in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 830.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DSCV

About discoverIE Group

(Get Free Report)

discoverIE Group plc is an international group of businesses that design and manufacture innovative electronic components for industrial use. The Group provides application-specific components to original equipment manufacturers (“OEMs”) internationally, with a focus on key markets driven by structural growth and increasing electronic content, namely renewable energy, medical, transportation, security, and industrial & connectivity.

The Group employs c.4,500 people across 20 countries. Its principal operating units are located in Continental Europe, the UK, China, Sri Lanka, India, Thailand, Mexico and the USA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for discoverIE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for discoverIE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.