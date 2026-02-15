Short Interest in Amplify BlueStar Israel Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:ITEQ) Declines By 30.0%

Amplify BlueStar Israel Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:ITEQ – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 584 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the January 15th total of 834 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,090 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 9,090 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Amplify BlueStar Israel Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ITEQ traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,887. Amplify BlueStar Israel Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $42.92 and a 12-month high of $64.05. The firm has a market cap of $97.07 million, a P/E ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.62.

Amplify BlueStar Israel Technology ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were issued a $0.4918 dividend. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 30th.

Institutional Trading of Amplify BlueStar Israel Technology ETF

About Amplify BlueStar Israel Technology ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITEQ. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Amplify BlueStar Israel Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify BlueStar Israel Technology ETF in the second quarter worth $54,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Amplify BlueStar Israel Technology ETF by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amplify BlueStar Israel Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Family Management Corp purchased a new stake in Amplify BlueStar Israel Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000.

The BlueStar Israel Technology ETF (ITEQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlueStar Israel Global Technology index. The fund tracks an index composed of Israeli technology companies listed globally. ITEQ was launched on Nov 2, 2015 and is managed by BlueStar.

