iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 99,705 shares, a decline of 43.8% from the January 15th total of 177,308 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 850,327 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 850,327 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF Trading Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA:IBDT traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $25.53. 568,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 788,612. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $25.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.47.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors now owns 8,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 45,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 61,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reliant Wealth Planning increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Reliant Wealth Planning now owns 68,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (IBDT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2028. IBDT was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.