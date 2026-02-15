Hotel101 Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HBNB) Short Interest Down 41.8% in January

Hotel101 Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HBNB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 9,361 shares, a decrease of 41.8% from the January 15th total of 16,084 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 19,120 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 19,120 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hotel101 Global Trading Down 2.5%

Hotel101 Global stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.37. 18,474 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,567. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.92. Hotel101 Global has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $10.43.

Get Hotel101 Global alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hotel101 Global in the third quarter worth $32,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hotel101 Global in the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hotel101 Global in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hotel101 Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Alterna Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hotel101 Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Hotel101 Global to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on shares of Hotel101 Global in a report on Monday, January 5th. They issued a “sell (d)” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Hotel101 Global

Hotel101 Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hotel101 Global, Inc, listed on NASDAQ under the symbol HBNB, is a hospitality company specializing in the ownership, development, and operation of midscale hotels and hotel-branded residences. The company’s flagship brand, Hotel101, offers standardized guest rooms, on-site dining, and meeting facilities designed to serve both business and leisure travelers. Since commencing operations in 2021, Hotel101 Global has focused on a growth strategy that combines new property development with franchising agreements to expand its brand footprint.

Through its operating subsidiaries, Hotel101 Global maintains a portfolio of properties primarily in the Philippines, with key locations in Metro Manila, Bacolod, Iloilo, and Clark, Pampanga.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hotel101 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hotel101 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.