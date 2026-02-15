Hotel101 Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HBNB) Short Interest Down 41.8% in January

Hotel101 Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HBNB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 9,361 shares, a decrease of 41.8% from the January 15th total of 16,084 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 19,120 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 19,120 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Hotel101 Global Trading Down 2.5%
Hotel101 Global stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.37. 18,474 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,567. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.92. Hotel101 Global has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $10.43.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hotel101 Global in the third quarter worth $32,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hotel101 Global in the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hotel101 Global in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hotel101 Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Alterna Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hotel101 Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Hotel101 Global Company Profile
Hotel101 Global, Inc, listed on NASDAQ under the symbol HBNB, is a hospitality company specializing in the ownership, development, and operation of midscale hotels and hotel-branded residences. The company’s flagship brand, Hotel101, offers standardized guest rooms, on-site dining, and meeting facilities designed to serve both business and leisure travelers. Since commencing operations in 2021, Hotel101 Global has focused on a growth strategy that combines new property development with franchising agreements to expand its brand footprint.
Through its operating subsidiaries, Hotel101 Global maintains a portfolio of properties primarily in the Philippines, with key locations in Metro Manila, Bacolod, Iloilo, and Clark, Pampanga.
