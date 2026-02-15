Lucas GC Limited (NASDAQ:LGCL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Lucas GC Limited (NASDAQ:LGCL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 30,168 shares, a growth of 59.3% from the January 15th total of 18,932 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,990 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 93,990 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lucas GC to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Lucas GC in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lucas GC stock. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lucas GC Limited ( NASDAQ:LGCL Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000. Murchinson Ltd. owned 0.13% of Lucas GC as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of LGCL traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.87. 5,045 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,911. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.14 and a 200 day moving average of $6.85. Lucas GC has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $50.80.

Lucas GC (NASDAQ:LGCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.00 million during the quarter.

Lucas GC Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online agent-centric human capital management services based on platform-as-a-service (PaaS) in the People’s Republic of China. Its Star Career and Columbus platforms enables registered users to receive customized job recommendations and work as talent scouts to source suitable candidates for its corporate customers through their social network, as well as receive trainings and other value-added services. The company’s platform provides permanent and flexible employment recruitment services; outsourcing services primarily for technology-related projects to design, develop, and deliver the projects within budget and on time with acceptable quality; information technology services to generate sales leads for its corporate customers; and training services comprising career-related certification programs.

