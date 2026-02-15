Haoxin Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HXHX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Haoxin Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HXHX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 161,815 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the January 15th total of 226,501 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 142,032 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 142,032 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Haoxin

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Haoxin stock. Marex Group plc acquired a new stake in Haoxin Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HXHX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Marex Group plc owned approximately 0.20% of Haoxin at the end of the most recent quarter.

Haoxin Stock Performance

Shares of HXHX traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.64. The stock had a trading volume of 11,777,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,094,642. Haoxin has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $6.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.84.

Haoxin Company Profile

We are a provider of temperature-controlled truckload service and urban delivery services in China with over 21 years of experience in the transportation industry. We started our urban delivery service business in 2003 and started expanding our business into temperature-controlled truckload service in 2016. We currently conduct all of our operations through our subsidiaries, Ningbo Haoxin, Zhejiang Haoxin, Longanda and Haiyue, and have experienced a steady growth in our business in recent years. The goods we take charge of transporting focus on factory logistics, which include electronic devices, chemicals, fruit, food and commercial goods.

