enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGNW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGNW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,115 shares, a decline of 27.5% from the January 15th total of 1,537 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,365 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,365 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

enGene Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:ENGNW traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.30. 1,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,827. enGene has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.97.

About enGene

enGene Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary enGene, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin. The company was founded in 2023 and is based in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

