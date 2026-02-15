First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 271,629 shares, a growth of 64.2% from the January 15th total of 165,474 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,643 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 101,643 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.
First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 0.3%
Shares of NASDAQ:FEM traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.54. The stock had a trading volume of 998,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,654. The company has a market cap of $554.30 million, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.64. First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $19.74 and a 12 month high of $32.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.32.
First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th were given a $0.2092 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%.
About First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund
The First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (FEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX EM index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies selected using a quantitative methodology and weighted in tiers. FEM was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
