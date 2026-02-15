First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 271,629 shares, a growth of 64.2% from the January 15th total of 165,474 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,643 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 101,643 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:FEM traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.54. The stock had a trading volume of 998,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,654. The company has a market cap of $554.30 million, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.64. First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $19.74 and a 12 month high of $32.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.32.

Get First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th were given a $0.2092 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 371.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at about $165,000.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (FEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX EM index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies selected using a quantitative methodology and weighted in tiers. FEM was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.