Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) Short Interest Up 59.9% in January

Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 31,286 shares, a growth of 59.9% from the January 15th total of 19,562 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,705 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Barings Corporate Investors during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barings Corporate Investors during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 773.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Barings Corporate Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in Barings Corporate Investors by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 13,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period.

Get Barings Corporate Investors alerts:

Barings Corporate Investors Price Performance

Shares of Barings Corporate Investors stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.85. 75,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,571. Barings Corporate Investors has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $25.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.91 and a 200-day moving average of $20.51.

Barings Corporate Investors Dividend Announcement

About Barings Corporate Investors

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.7%.

(Get Free Report)

Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE: MCI) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide investors with high current income and capital preservation. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate debt securities and loans, focusing on investment-grade and below investment-grade credit issued by U.S. and international companies.

The fund’s investment strategy centers on identifying opportunities across the corporate credit spectrum, including senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, and other fixed-income instruments.

