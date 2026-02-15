Short Interest in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) Increases By 62.5%

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 8,707 shares, a growth of 62.5% from the January 15th total of 5,358 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 32,812 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 32,812 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniVest Fund II

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PCM Encore LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at $159,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 171,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after buying an additional 68,114 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 122.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 14,762 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 546,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,913,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 60,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 12,795 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.19% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II stock remained flat at $10.95 during trading hours on Friday. 51,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,350. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $11.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.65.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Announces Dividend

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund II

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 6th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.9%.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II (NYSE: MVT) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income tax. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange, the fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of U.S. municipal obligations, including general obligation bonds, revenue bonds and variable rate instruments. As a municipally focused fund, it aims to capture tax-efficient yields while managing credit and duration risk.

The fund’s investment strategy emphasizes fundamental credit analysis and sector diversification across various issuers at the state, city and local levels.

