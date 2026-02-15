Articore Group (OTC:RDBBF) Stock Price Up 0.7% – Time to Buy?

Articore Group Limited (OTC:RDBBF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. 1,900 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 12,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Articore Group Trading Up 0.7%

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.18.

Articore Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Articore Group Limited operates as an online marketplace that facilitates the sale of art and design products. It offers clothing, stickers, face masks, phone cases, home and living products, wall arts, kids and babies clothing, pet products, accessories, stationery and office products, and gifts. The company provides its services through its website Redbubble.com and TeePublic.com in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Redbubble Limited and changed its name to Articore Group Limited in October 2023.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Articore Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Articore Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.