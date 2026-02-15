Short Interest in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) Declines By 26.0%

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 40,781 shares, a drop of 26.0% from the January 15th total of 55,114 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,437 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 39,437 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Stock Performance

ECF traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.30. 40,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,436. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has a one year low of $8.15 and a one year high of $12.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.73.

About Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN: ECF) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide investors with a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The fund pursues its objectives by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of common stocks of U.S. companies that pay dividends and exhibit long-term growth potential. To complement its equity holdings, the fund may also invest in preferred stocks, convertible securities and other income-oriented instruments.

ECF’s investment strategy emphasizes a disciplined, research-driven approach.

