American Century California Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CATF) Short Interest Down 44.2% in January

American Century California Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CATF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 4,709 shares, a drop of 44.2% from the January 15th total of 8,438 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,815 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Century California Municipal Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Century California Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,395,000. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in shares of American Century California Municipal Bond ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 38,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Ehrlich Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of American Century California Municipal Bond ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group now owns 11,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Cooper Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Century California Municipal Bond ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Cooper Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthgarden F.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of American Century California Municipal Bond ETF by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC now owns 12,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 5,922 shares during the period.

American Century California Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:CATF traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $50.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,212. American Century California Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.96 and a one year high of $50.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.86.

American Century California Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

American Century California Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.184 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 5th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. This is a positive change from American Century California Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

The American Century California Municipal Bond ETF (CATF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that mainly invests in municipal securities of any maturity, with interest income that are exempt from federal and California state income tax. CATF was launched on Jul 16, 2024 and is issued by American Century Investments.

