Scor SE (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Scor SE (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 38,957 shares, a drop of 44.1% from the January 15th total of 69,634 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 22,763 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Based on an average trading volume of 22,763 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Scor Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of SCRYY opened at $3.38 on Friday. Scor has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $3.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.31.

Get Scor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SCRYY. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Scor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Scor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Scor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Scor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SCOR SE, trading over-the-counter as SCRYY, is a leading global reinsurer headquartered in Paris, France. Founded in 1970, the company specializes in providing property & casualty and life & health reinsurance solutions to insurance companies worldwide. By pooling and diversifying risk, SCOR enables its clients to underwrite larger exposures, stabilize loss experience and safeguard their balance sheets against extreme events.

The company’s main business activities encompass risk underwriting, claims management and portfolio solutions designed to address evolving market needs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Scor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.