iShares Russell 1000 ETF $IWB Stake Decreased by St. Louis Trust Co

St. Louis Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,820 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises 4.4% of St. Louis Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $35,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,256,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,092,759,000 after purchasing an additional 427,736 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 14.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,768,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,105,000 after purchasing an additional 616,717 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,923,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,892,000 after purchasing an additional 112,152 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,426,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,292,000 after purchasing an additional 21,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,370,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,509,000 after buying an additional 86,539 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWB opened at $373.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $376.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $367.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $264.17 and a fifty-two week high of $382.34.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

