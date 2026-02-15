PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFUS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFUS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 23,442 shares, an increase of 35.6% from the January 15th total of 17,292 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 25,659 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Based on an average trading volume of 25,659 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 0.7%

MFUS stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.75. 6,152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,295. The stock has a market cap of $225.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.89. PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $43.62 and a one year high of $61.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.38.

Get PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Austin Wealth Management LLC raised its position in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 604,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,912,000 after purchasing an additional 17,335 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 228,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,924,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF by 3,528.6% in the third quarter. Marshall Investment Management LLC now owns 158,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,920,000 after buying an additional 154,199 shares during the last quarter. Entrewealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. Entrewealth LLC now owns 127,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,177,000 after buying an additional 13,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its position in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 97,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,458,000 after buying an additional 33,498 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF (MFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. index. The fund tracks an index of US companies that are selected and weighted by a combination of fundamental and technical factors. MFUS was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by PIMCO.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.