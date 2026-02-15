Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. $MAA Shares Purchased by TT Capital Management LLC

TT Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 118.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Mid-America Apartment Communities accounts for approximately 0.9% of TT Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. TT Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MAA. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.8% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,239,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $135.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.10. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $125.75 and a one year high of $173.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.86, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.40.

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($1.74). The company had revenue of $555.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.80 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.170 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.350-8.710 EPS. Analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $1.53 per share. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 15th. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.90%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 5,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $750,035.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 49,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,876,251.35. This represents a 9.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adrian Hill purchased 758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $131.83 per share, with a total value of $99,927.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 48,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,428,821.78. This represents a 1.58% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 6,079 shares of company stock valued at $838,698 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on MAA. Scotiabank cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $146.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Evercore reduced their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.55.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: MAA) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development, redevelopment and operation of multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on high-barrier-to-entry apartment communities, offering a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom homes designed to meet the needs of diverse renter demographics. Its integrated business model encompasses property management, leasing, maintenance and customer service, providing residents with a comprehensive living experience under one ownership platform.

MAA’s portfolio comprises more than 100 communities and over 40,000 apartment homes across key Sun Belt markets.

