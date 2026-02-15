Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF $JAAA Shares Sold by TT Capital Management LLC

TT Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 532,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,048 shares during the period. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF makes up 20.6% of TT Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. TT Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $27,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mason & Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 341,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,357,000 after purchasing an additional 111,278 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC now owns 25,923,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,387,000 after buying an additional 7,212,832 shares during the last quarter. Avid Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 175.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avid Wealth Partners LLC now owns 35,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 22,622 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 167.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 72,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,674,000 after buying an additional 45,319 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

JAAA stock opened at $50.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.64 and a 200-day moving average of $50.66. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a one year low of $49.65 and a one year high of $50.95.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Cuts Dividend

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 30th were issued a $0.1819 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 30th.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe. JAAA was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

