TCTC Holdings LLC Sells 3,656 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

TCTC Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 199,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,656 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $28,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 6.4% in the third quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. Florida Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.1% during the third quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management raised its stake in PepsiCo by 0.6% in the third quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 11,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DDD Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth about $19,178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.
PepsiCo News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting PepsiCo this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Barclays raised its price target to $160 after PepsiCo’s earnings (keeps an Equal Weight rating), reflecting model updates post?report and supporting near?term valuation. PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) Price Target Increased to $160 at Barclays Post-Earnings Update
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts and pieces highlighting PepsiCo’s earnings quality and stability are bolstering investor comfort after the quarter — small EPS and revenue beats reinforce the company’s predictable cash generation. Investors Can Find Comfort In PepsiCo’s (NASDAQ:PEP) Earnings Quality
- Positive Sentiment: Momentum: PEP has rallied (~18–19% in 2026 according to coverage) on the earnings beat, brand strength and cross?category momentum, which supports continued investor interest. PepsiCo Up 18% in a Month: Smart Entry Point or Wait for a Pullback?
- Positive Sentiment: Dividend narrative: coverage noting a peak dividend yield thesis and the stock’s income appeal is likely attracting yield?focused buyers and long?term holders. I Predicted That PepsiCo’s Dividend Yield Peaked at 4.4% Because the Dividend King Stock Was Too Cheap to Ignore. Here’s Why Pepsi Is Already Up 19% in 2026 and Could Still Be …
- Positive Sentiment: Product/brand move: PepsiCo is rebranding its Sunbites snack to emphasize fibre — a health positioning that can boost shelf relevance in growth categories. PepsiCo rebrands Sunbites to champion fibre content
- Neutral Sentiment: Some analysts remain cautious: a Seeking Alpha piece sees solid momentum into 2026 but still rates PEP a Hold, signaling mixed conviction among investors despite operational upside. PepsiCo: Solid Momentum Coming Into 2026, But I Still Rate It A Hold For Now
- Neutral Sentiment: Other analyst moves vary (one outlet shows a price?target raise to $130), underscoring differing views on upside from here. PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Price Target Raised to $130.00
- Neutral Sentiment: Corporate/ESG: profile pieces about senior leaders expanding women’s careers in supply chain are positive for culture/ESG but unlikely to move near?term stock performance. How a PepsiCo exec is paving careers for women in supply chains
- Neutral Sentiment: Sector flow: coverage of the Invesco Food & Beverage ETF (PBJ) notes the group’s resurgence; sector ETFs can amplify PEP moves but are a broader, non?specific driver. After Stalling Out, PBJ May Be Finally Be Ready To Deliver For Investors
- Negative Sentiment: Debt issuance: PepsiCo launched a €2.5 billion euro?denominated senior notes offering (multiple tranches), which increases gross debt and could weigh on leverage metrics that investors monitor. PepsiCo Issues €2.5 Billion Euro-Denominated Senior Notes
PepsiCo Trading Down 0.8%
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $29.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.96 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 57.92%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
PepsiCo declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
PepsiCo Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.83%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
PEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $164.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.68.
PepsiCo Company Profile
PepsiCo, Inc (NASDAQ: PEP) is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay’s, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.
Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.
