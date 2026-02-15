TCTC Holdings LLC Sells 3,656 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

TCTC Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 199,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,656 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $28,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 6.4% in the third quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. Florida Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.1% during the third quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management raised its stake in PepsiCo by 0.6% in the third quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 11,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DDD Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth about $19,178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $165.94 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.60 and a 12 month high of $171.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.12. The stock has a market cap of $226.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.40.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $29.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.96 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 57.92%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $164.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.68.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc (NASDAQ: PEP) is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay’s, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

Featured Articles

