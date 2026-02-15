Short Interest in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Expands By 36.1%

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 143,671 shares, an increase of 36.1% from the January 15th total of 105,526 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 132,270 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 132,270 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 813.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 509,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,977,000 after acquiring an additional 453,353 shares during the last quarter. Rareview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 143.0% during the second quarter. Rareview Capital LLC now owns 301,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 177,131 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 371,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 128,150 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 644,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,564,000 after purchasing an additional 112,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 3,256.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 90,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 87,825 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Stock Performance

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 529,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,558. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a twelve month low of $10.79 and a twelve month high of $12.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.63.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.0595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.1%.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund (NYSE:MHD) is a closed-end management investment company focused on delivering tax-exempt income through a diversified portfolio of municipal securities. The fund’s primary objective is to seek current income exempt from federal income tax, making it a potential option for investors looking to enhance after-tax yield in a fixed-income allocation.

The fund invests predominantly in investment-grade municipal bonds issued by state and local governments, authorities and agencies across the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.