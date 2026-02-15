Draper Oakwood Technology Acquisition, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RBZHF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Draper Oakwood Technology Acquisition, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RBZHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 117 shares, a growth of 33.0% from the January 15th total of 88 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,053 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,053 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Draper Oakwood Technology Acquisition Trading Down 100.0%

Draper Oakwood Technology Acquisition has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.00.

Draper Oakwood Technology Acquisition Company Profile

Draper Oakwood Technology Acquisition Corp is a special purpose acquisition company incorporated in Delaware in 2021. The company was formed with the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology sector. As a blank check vehicle, Draper Oakwood Technology Acquisition Corp does not engage in any commercial operations until it identifies and completes a qualifying transaction.

The company’s search focuses on small- to mid-size technology enterprises across areas such as enterprise software, cybersecurity, data analytics and digital infrastructure.

