Short Interest in ProShares Ultra FTSE China 50 (NYSEARCA:XPP) Drops By 21.1%

ProShares Ultra FTSE China 50 (NYSEARCA:XPP – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 5,747 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the January 15th total of 7,286 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,255 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

ProShares Ultra FTSE China 50 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XPP traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,358. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.97. ProShares Ultra FTSE China 50 has a 1 year low of $15.98 and a 1 year high of $31.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra FTSE China 50

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPP. Client First Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra FTSE China 50 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,838,000. Global View Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ProShares Ultra FTSE China 50 by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Global View Capital Management LLC now owns 13,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra FTSE China 50 in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

About ProShares Ultra FTSE China 50

The ProShares Ultra FTSE China 50 (XPP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE China 50 Net Tax USD index. The fund provides daily 2x exposure to a free-float-weighted index comprising 50 of the largest and most liquid Chinese stocks listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. XPP was launched on Jun 4, 2009 and is managed by ProShares.

