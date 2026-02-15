SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 6,083 shares, a decrease of 23.4% from the January 15th total of 7,944 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,913 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 16,913 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 344,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,010,000 after purchasing an additional 7,933 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 128,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 99.1% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 116,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,209,000 after purchasing an additional 57,916 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,667,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 119.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,000 after buying an additional 34,600 shares during the period.

Shares of WDIV traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.57. 14,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,342. SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $59.40 and a 52-week high of $82.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.55. The firm has a market cap of $260.10 million, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.63.

The SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (WDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks from the S&P Global BMI Index. Constituents are selected and weighted by dividends. WDIV was launched on May 29, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

