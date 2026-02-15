e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Short Interest Update

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 6,237,026 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the January 15th total of 7,946,819 shares. Approximately 11.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,719,918 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,719,918 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 11.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ELF shares. Robert W. Baird set a $115.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, February 5th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.13.

e.l.f. Beauty stock traded up $7.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,935,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,279,748. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.71. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52-week low of $49.40 and a 52-week high of $150.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.02 and a 200 day moving average of $103.63.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.52. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 6.84%.The firm had revenue of $489.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. e.l.f. Beauty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.100 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 97.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 129.1% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF) is an American cosmetics company known for offering an extensive range of affordable, trend-driven makeup and skincare products. The company’s portfolio spans foundations, lipsticks, mascaras, brushes, serums, masks and other beauty essentials, all positioned at accessible price points. e.l.f. Beauty maintains a direct-to-consumer platform through its e-commerce site and engages in widespread retail partnerships with major chains such as Target, Walmart, Ulta Beauty and Amazon.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Oakland, California, e.l.f.

