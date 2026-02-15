Lianhe Sowell International Group Ltd (NASDAQ:LHSW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Lianhe Sowell International Group Ltd (NASDAQ:LHSW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 91,768 shares, a decline of 22.0% from the January 15th total of 117,675 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 148,383 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Based on an average trading volume of 148,383 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Lianhe Sowell International Group Stock Performance

Shares of LHSW traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.22. 3,728,107 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,836,103. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.59. Lianhe Sowell International Group has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $8.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lianhe Sowell International Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lianhe Sowell International Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lianhe Sowell International Group Ltd (NASDAQ:LHSW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

About Lianhe Sowell International Group

Lianhe Sowell International Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in trading of electronic products and software development. Its products include Intelligent traffic, low voltage Intelligent Integration, Industrial Intelligence, Industrial machine vision, and precision visual Al painting robot. The company was founded by Yue Zhu on April 6, 2007 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

