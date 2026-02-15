Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTTW) Short Interest Update

Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTTW – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 31,866 shares, a decline of 23.0% from the January 15th total of 41,372 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,551 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,551 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Conduit Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.2%
Shares of CDTTW stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,188. Conduit Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01.
About Conduit Pharmaceuticals
