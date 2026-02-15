Short Interest in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB) Drops By 22.9%

SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 464,560 shares, a drop of 22.9% from the January 15th total of 602,464 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 853,044 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 853,044 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.
SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4%
NYSEARCA:SPMB traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.75. The stock had a trading volume of 658,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,392. SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.36 and a 1-year high of $22.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.42.
SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a $0.0715 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
About SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF
The SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (SPMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund tracks an index of US agency mortgage pass-through debt. SPMB was launched on Jan 15, 2009 and is managed by State Street.
