Short Interest in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB) Drops By 22.9%

SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 464,560 shares, a drop of 22.9% from the January 15th total of 602,464 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 853,044 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company's stock are sold short.

SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4%

NYSEARCA:SPMB traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.75. The stock had a trading volume of 658,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,392. SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.36 and a 1-year high of $22.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.42.

SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a $0.0715 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF

About SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPMB. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 666.7% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

The SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (SPMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund tracks an index of US agency mortgage pass-through debt. SPMB was launched on Jan 15, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

