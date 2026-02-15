Short Interest in MAX Auto Industry -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:CARD) Drops By 22.4%

MAX Auto Industry -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:CARD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 2,704 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the January 15th total of 3,483 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,260 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 21,260 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

MAX Auto Industry -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Trading Down 6.2%

CARD stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.56. The stock had a trading volume of 49,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,663. MAX Auto Industry -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN has a 1-year low of $2.29 and a 1-year high of $10.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.51 and a 200 day moving average of $2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $409,600.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.06 and a beta of -3.79.

Get MAX Auto Industry -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN alerts:

About MAX Auto Industry -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

The MAX Auto Industry -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (CARD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Auto Industry index. The fund is an exchange-traded note that tracks -3x the daily price movements of an index consisting of US-listed companies in the broader auto industry ecosystem. The index selects equities by market-cap and weights the resulting portfolio by liquidity. CARD was launched on Jun 30, 2023 and is issued by Max.

Receive News & Ratings for MAX Auto Industry -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAX Auto Industry -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.