Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LSF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 77,935 shares, a drop of 22.7% from the January 15th total of 100,784 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 148,260 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 148,260 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. grew its position in Laird Superfood by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. now owns 90,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Laird Superfood by 29.1% in the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 47,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 10,708 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Laird Superfood during the second quarter valued at $102,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laird Superfood by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Laird Superfood by 75.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 19,806 shares during the period. 8.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Laird Superfood alerts:

Laird Superfood Trading Up 7.4%

Shares of Laird Superfood stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $2.91. 93,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,551. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.17 and a beta of 2.39. Laird Superfood has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $7.94.

About Laird Superfood

Laird Superfood, Inc (NYSE American: LSF) is a consumer wellness company specializing in plant-based superfood and functional beverage products. Founded in 2015 by big-wave surfer and entrepreneur Laird Hamilton, the company develops creamers, coffees, hydration mixes and culinary superfood blends designed to deliver energy, focus and nutritional support. Laird Superfood’s offerings leverage premium ingredients such as coconut milk, aquamin sea minerals, functional mushrooms and adaptogens to address growing consumer demand for clean-label, nutrient-rich alternatives.

The company’s core product lines include coconut-based coffee creamers, plant-based creamers, instant coffee blends combined with superfood ingredients, hydration mixes and culinary seasonings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Laird Superfood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laird Superfood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.