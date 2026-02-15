Saputo (TSE:SAP) Stock Price Expected to Rise, TD Securities Analyst Says

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Sunday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 22.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SAP. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Saputo from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Saputo from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Saputo from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce increased their price target on shares of Saputo from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$46.25.

Saputo Stock Performance

Saputo stock traded down C$1.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$42.38. 1,108,463 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 869,430. Saputo has a fifty-two week low of C$23.94 and a fifty-two week high of C$44.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.68. The firm has a market cap of C$17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$41.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$36.81.

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Saputo had a negative return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 0.84%.The company had revenue of C$4.89 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Saputo will post 1.7735369 earnings per share for the current year.

About Saputo

Saputo is a global dairy processor domiciled in Canada (28% of fiscal 2022 sales) with operations in the United States (43%), the U.K. (6%), and other international markets (23%). It sells cheese, cream, fluid milk, and other dairy products. In the retail segment (50% of revenue), its mix of brands include Saputo, Armstrong, Cheer, Cathedral City, and Frylight. Saputo also competes in food service (30% of revenue) and industrials (20% of revenue), which houses its ingredients business.

