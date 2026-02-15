MAX S&P 500 4x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:SPYU) Short Interest Update

MAX S&P 500 4x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:SPYU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 402,652 shares, an increase of 38.2% from the January 15th total of 291,261 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 710,813 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 11.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 11.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 710,813 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

MAX S&P 500 4x Leveraged ETN Price Performance

SPYU remained flat at $52.40 during midday trading on Friday. 1,116,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,319. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.07 and its 200-day moving average is $53.45. MAX S&P 500 4x Leveraged ETN has a 1 year low of $18.15 and a 1 year high of $60.42.

MAX S&P 500 4x Leveraged ETN’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Tuesday, February 24th. The 2-1 split was recently announced. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, February 23rd.

Institutional Trading of MAX S&P 500 4x Leveraged ETN

About MAX S&P 500 4x Leveraged ETN

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MAX S&P 500 4x Leveraged ETN stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of MAX S&P 500 4x Leveraged ETN ( NYSEARCA:SPYU Free Report ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.28% of MAX S&P 500 4x Leveraged ETN at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The MAX S&P 500 4X Leveraged ETN (SPYU) is an exchange-traded note that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is passively managed, tracking 4x the daily performance of a total return index comprised of US large-cap companies. SPYU was launched on Dec 7, 2023 and is issued by Max.

