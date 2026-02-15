MAX S&P 500 4x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:SPYU) Short Interest Update

MAX S&P 500 4x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:SPYUGet Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 402,652 shares, an increase of 38.2% from the January 15th total of 291,261 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 710,813 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 11.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

MAX S&P 500 4x Leveraged ETN Price Performance

SPYU remained flat at $52.40 during midday trading on Friday. 1,116,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,319. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.07 and its 200-day moving average is $53.45. MAX S&P 500 4x Leveraged ETN has a 1 year low of $18.15 and a 1 year high of $60.42.

MAX S&P 500 4x Leveraged ETN’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Tuesday, February 24th. The 2-1 split was recently announced. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, February 23rd.

Institutional Trading of MAX S&P 500 4x Leveraged ETN

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MAX S&P 500 4x Leveraged ETN stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of MAX S&P 500 4x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:SPYUFree Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.28% of MAX S&P 500 4x Leveraged ETN at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About MAX S&P 500 4x Leveraged ETN

The MAX S&P 500 4X Leveraged ETN (SPYU) is an exchange-traded note that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is passively managed, tracking 4x the daily performance of a total return index comprised of US large-cap companies. SPYU was launched on Dec 7, 2023 and is issued by Max.

