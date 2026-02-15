AB Tax-Aware Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:TAFI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

AB Tax-Aware Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:TAFI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 195,331 shares, a decrease of 27.6% from the January 15th total of 269,636 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 335,951 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 335,951 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of AB Tax-Aware Short Duration Municipal ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of AB Tax-Aware Short Duration Municipal ETF by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 888,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,392,000 after acquiring an additional 140,114 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new position in AB Tax-Aware Short Duration Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $601,000. Finally, United Community Bank acquired a new stake in AB Tax-Aware Short Duration Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000.

AB Tax-Aware Short Duration Municipal ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TAFI traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.43. The company had a trading volume of 276,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,607. AB Tax-Aware Short Duration Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $24.55 and a 52 week high of $25.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.30 and its 200 day moving average is $25.27.

AB Tax-Aware Short Duration Municipal ETF Cuts Dividend

About AB Tax-Aware Short Duration Municipal ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a $0.0624 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%.

The Ab Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF (TAFI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that primarily invests in investment-grade municipal bonds from the United States. The fund seeks to maintain a dollar-weighted average duration of less than three years. TAFI was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by AB Funds.

