NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 2,782,413 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the January 15th total of 3,527,843 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 735,544 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 11.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NRXP. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Ascendiant Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research cut NRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

NRXP traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.80. 258,351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 610,822. The company has a market cap of $53.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.91. NRx Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $3.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.58.

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NRx Pharmaceuticals will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Anson Funds Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 2,025,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,683,000 after purchasing an additional 420,129 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in NRx Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 534,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after buying an additional 82,781 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in NRx Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $994,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its holdings in NRx Pharmaceuticals by 29.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 342,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 78,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 218,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 33,004 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.27% of the company’s stock.

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and repurposing of small-molecule therapeutics for central nervous system and rare disease indications. The company’s research strategy centers on advancing compounds with established safety profiles into new neurological and inflammatory conditions, leveraging translational science and biomarker-driven trial design to accelerate clinical development. NRx’s pipeline includes Ifenprodil, an NMDA receptor antagonist in investigation for acute respiratory distress syndrome and inflammatory muscle disorders, as well as investigational formulations targeting depressive and cognitive disorders.

Since securing global rights to its lead assets, NRx has initiated multiple proof-of-concept studies in the United States and Europe, collaborating with academic institutions and clinical research organizations to evaluate safety and efficacy across a range of indications.

