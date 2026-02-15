Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Short Interest Update

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 7,018,702 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the January 15th total of 8,985,095 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,179,693 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,179,693 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.97, for a total transaction of $755,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 341,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,885,899.07. The trade was a 2.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.87, for a total value of $484,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 274,983 shares in the company, valued at $26,637,603.21. This represents a 1.79% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 921,815 shares of company stock valued at $75,465,021. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 190,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,655,000 after acquiring an additional 35,098 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter worth $791,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 64.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 178.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 11.7% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 393,614 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,686,000 after buying an additional 41,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KTOS traded up $2.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.06. 1,764,829 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,608,455. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 1-year low of $23.90 and a 1-year high of $134.00. The company has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 685.13 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 4.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Citizens Jmp upped their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Noble Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $93.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.28.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ: KTOS) is a technology-driven company that specializes in national security and defense solutions for government and military customers. The firm’s core capabilities span unmanned systems, satellite communications, missile defense, cyber security, and directed-energy weapons. Through its integrated approach, Kratos delivers mission-critical products and services designed to enhance operational readiness and support force modernization initiatives.

In the unmanned systems arena, Kratos develops high-performance aerial platforms used as target drones, low-cost attritable aircraft and experimental stealth demonstrators.

