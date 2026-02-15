Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Magellan Aerospace Co. (TSE:MAL – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$17.78 and traded as high as C$20.47. Magellan Aerospace shares last traded at C$20.03, with a volume of 17,223 shares traded.

Magellan Aerospace Stock Up 0.4%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$19.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$17.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of -21.36 and a beta of 0.50.

Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$255.67 million for the quarter. Magellan Aerospace had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 2.58%. Equities research analysts forecast that Magellan Aerospace Co. will post 0.9692308 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magellan Aerospace Dividend Announcement

Magellan Aerospace Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 17th. Magellan Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 18.99%.

Magellan Aerospace Corp supplies components to the aerospace industry. It has two major product groups: aerostructures and aeroengines. Its engines and parts may be applied to new aircraft, or as replacement parts to existing platforms. The company also provides aftermarket support by conducting specific repairs and other maintenance services. It serves both commercial (approximately three-fourths of total sales) and defense markets. Additionally, parts and equipment may be provided for power generation projects, but sales do not constitute a material amount.

