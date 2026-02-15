Short Interest in Seatrium Limited (OTCMKTS:SMBMF) Increases By 35.0%

Seatrium Limited (OTCMKTS:SMBMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 20,559,661 shares, an increase of 35.0% from the January 15th total of 15,227,777 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,269 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9,061.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 2,269 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9,061.1 days.

Seatrium Price Performance

SMBMF stock opened at $2.01 on Friday. Seatrium has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $2.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.71.

Seatrium Company Profile

Seatrium is a Singapore?based integrated marine and offshore engineering group formed through the consolidation of two established industry players in early 2024. Headquartered in Singapore, the company delivers end-to-end solutions across the life cycle of offshore and marine assets. Its core services include engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning (EPCIC) for a broad range of structures, vessels and platforms.

The company’s capabilities span the design and fabrication of offshore drilling rigs, production platforms, floating production, storage and offloading units (FPSOs), as well as the conversion and repair of marine vessels.

